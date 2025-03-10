Dead Uttarakhand Army Soldier's Wife Becomes Lieutenant

Haldwani: The wife of an army soldier, who was killed in a road accident 34 days after their marriage, has overcome the adversities following her husband's death and is ready to turn a new leaf in her life.

Soni Bisht, who is also the daughter of a retired army officer, became a lieutenant in the army. Soni, who originally hails from a village in Darsing Banlekh of Uttarakhand, on Saturday attended the passing out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Now, she will serve in the Army's Ordnance Corps. Father Kundan Singh Bisht, a retired subedar from the 13 Guards Regiment, has motivated her to surmount challenges. She was married to Neeraj Bhandari, a resident of Khatima, who was an army soldier, in 2023.

Neeraj was posted as a soldier in the 18 Kumaon Regiment. Soni was completely shattered by the sudden death of her husband. To fulfil her husband's dream and keep his memories alive, she decided to become an officer in the Indian Army. After clearing all the examinations, she was commissioned as an officer in the army.

Encouraged by her father, she fixed her goal to become an army officer. Her eligibility as an army lieutenant brought cheer to her parents and relatives.

Kundan Singh said, "Soni got married on 2 December 2022 and a little more than a month later, her husband died in a road accident. I encouraged my daughter to overcome the grief of her loss."

Singh, who retired as a subedar in 2022, said his father late Harak Singh Bisht was a captain in the army. Six months after his son-in-law's death, his son Rahul Singh Bisht also suffered paralysis. Despite grief, he never lost hope and supported his two children, Singh said.