Dead Snake Found Inside Curry Puff In Telangana, Woman Files Complaint Against A Bakery

Jadcharla: A woman claimed to have found a dead snake inside a curry puff purchased from a local bakery here in Telangana, raising serious concerns over food safety in the state.

Police said they received a complaint from a woman named Srisaila from Joukhinagar, alleging that she found a dead snake inside a puff after buying snacks for the kids and herself at a bakery located near the Jadcharla police station.

“After returning home, Srisaila opened one of the curry puffs for herself and to her shock, she found the presence of a dead snake inside the pastry,” Circle Inspector (CI) Kamalakar said, citing the complaints.

Alarmed by the discovery, she immediately approached the Jadcharla police station and lodged a formal complaint. Following this, a police team led by Kamalakar visited the bakery to verify the claim and question the staff.