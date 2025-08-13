ETV Bharat / state

Dead Snake Found Inside Curry Puff In Telangana, Woman Files Complaint Against A Bakery

Police said they received a complaint from a woman named Srisaila from Joukhinagar, alleging that she found a dead snake inside a puff.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

Jadcharla: A woman claimed to have found a dead snake inside a curry puff purchased from a local bakery here in Telangana, raising serious concerns over food safety in the state.

Police said they received a complaint from a woman named Srisaila from Joukhinagar, alleging that she found a dead snake inside a puff after buying snacks for the kids and herself at a bakery located near the Jadcharla police station.

“After returning home, Srisaila opened one of the curry puffs for herself and to her shock, she found the presence of a dead snake inside the pastry,” Circle Inspector (CI) Kamalakar said, citing the complaints.

Alarmed by the discovery, she immediately approached the Jadcharla police station and lodged a formal complaint. Following this, a police team led by Kamalakar visited the bakery to verify the claim and question the staff.

“The matter has been referred to the local food inspector for an expert opinion. Further action will be taken based on the food inspector’s report,” the CI said.

Following the incident, the proposed images and videos of the puff with a dead snake went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions.

Some have expressed outrage over unhygienic conditions at local eateries, while others have called for stringent inspections and penalties for food safety violations.

