Dead Mouse In Cooking Oil: Kashmir’s Food Safety Crisis Deepens

Srinagar: A shocking video making rounds on social media has ignited concerns over food safety in Kashmir. The footage, captured outside the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar last week, showed a dead mouse floating in a tin of cooking oil used by a street vendor. The J&K Police has since booked the vendor, but the incident has raised concerns about unhygienic food practices across the region.
Street food is a staple in Kashmir, offering everything from crispy nadru monje to sizzling barbeques. But while these quick, affordable meals are tempting, they often come with hidden health risks. Cases of foodborne illnesses are rising, with experts warning that poor hygiene and lax enforcement are to blame.
According to official data, over 14,000 registered food establishments operate in the Valley under the J&K Drug & Food Control Organisation. This includes street vendors, who can obtain a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) with minimal formalities including an Aadhaar card, a photo, and an online application.
But while these vendors have proliferated amid growing unemployment, weak food safety regulations have allowed unsanitary practices to flourish. Many stalls, including the one at the Hazratbal, operated in unhygienic conditions, exposing consumers to serious health risks.
Authorities at the Food and Safety Department maintain that they were not consulted by the J&K Waqf Board before allowing these vendors, including the accused, to operate that day.
Doctors across Kashmir have been reporting a rise in gastroenteritis and other infections linked to contaminated food.
Dr. S Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and head of the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College Srinagar, attributes this to poor hygiene and warns that stricter regulations and greater public awareness are essential.
He stresses that personal hygiene such as washing hands before eating plays a crucial role in preventing foodborne diseases.
But the problem extends beyond street food. Mutton, a staple in Kashmiri cuisine, is in high demand with the region importing about two million sheep annually in a trade worth $350 million. But much of it is sold openly, exposed to dust and bacteria.
According to Dr Khan, this contributes to the spread of infections and warns that food handlers with unclean hands can easily transmit diseases, making hygiene practices critical.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified foodborne illnesses as a major public health threat, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical contaminants in food. Globally, one in ten people–approximately 600 million–fall ill from contaminated food each year with 4,20,000 deaths annually. Last year, it noted that unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances causes more than 200 diseases, ranging from diarrhea to cancer.
India has been particularly hard hit. The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) warns that unsafe food contributes to 4,20,000 deaths annually and 600 million infections. A 2019 study published in The Lancet ranked India second only to China in deaths caused by poor-quality or adulterated food.
Dr Sarosh Ahmad Khan, a leading physician and director of Naseem Medical Centre in Srinagar points to several unsafe practices among street vendors including excessive salt, monosodium glutamate (MSG), banned food dyes like Tartrazine, and the overuse of cooking oil.
“Many vendors reuse oil multiple times instead of discarding it, which increases trans-fat levels and raises the risk of heart disease,” he told ETV Bharat.
The quality of food, for instance, poor-quality frozen chicken coming from outside the Valley further heightens the health risks, Dr Khan added.
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that 56.4 percent of the country’s disease burden is linked to unhealthy diets.
Kashmir is no exception. Dr Khan notes that lifestyle diseases including hypertension, diabetes, fatty liver, and high cholesterol are rising in the region. He points out that the increasing dependence on over-the-counter medications like proton pump inhibitors like pantop or pantoprazole used to suppress stomach acid is directly linked to unsafe eating habits.
Authorities say they are stepping up enforcement against food safety violations. Deputy Commissioner, J&K Drug & Food Control Organisation, Shagufta Jalal said they have fined over Rs 42 lakh for violations last year, for offenses ranging from food adulteration to unsafe hygiene practices.
“Besides, we are imparting fast-track training to food handlers on maintaining hygiene. Our team carries out inspections of the establishment too,” she said. But despite these measures, she admits the violations continue to occur.
A senior official said the department is severely understaffed. Of the 56 sanctioned Food Safety Officer positions, responsible for carrying out inspections in their respective jurisdictions, only 28 are filled right now. Hence, the officers are responsible for larger areas, affecting the thorough inspections.
“We have banned the use of newspapers by street vendors for serving food,” Shagufta added.
Read More: