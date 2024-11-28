Dead Lock Ends, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, His Men Allowed For Dhuni Darshan Inside Udaipur Palace

Udaipur: A breakthrough was achieved after 48 hours in the Mewar royal family feud regarding Dhuni Darshan in City Palace. Vishvraj Singh and his four other associates were on Wednesday evening allowed to visit the Dhuni under police surveillance.

Udaipur district collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said that an agreement was reached to allow Vishvraj Singh Mewar to visit the Dhuni located in City Palace along with five people. The collector said that the administration, which was in talks for a long time. Finally, an agreement was reached regarding the darshan of five people.



Dhuni Darshan marks the completion of the coronation process of the BJP MLA from Rajsamand and the newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar. Vishvaraj Singh Mewar said, "On one side we are satisfied with the Darshan; on the other side we are thinking that it would have been better if we had done all this without any problem. The legal proceedings are underway regarding the property dispute. The operative part of the judgement is stayed by the High Court."

"I am thankful to the supporters and I appealed to people to maintain peace. We want to protest against any wrongdoing but peacefully, as any violence on the first day could have led to different results. If you talk about the joint family, then everyone has a share," he added. He also clarified that the palace authorities had already been informed about the Darshan. Earlier, BJP MLA Jawahar Singh Bedam appealed to both families to maintain peace and not disrupt the law and order in the area.

He assured that the court would take whatever action was appropriate. Jawahar Singh Bedam said, "Udaipur's royal family is honoured not just by the people of Rajasthan but also by the whole country. Icons like Maharana Pratap have served the nation. When this matter was brought to the government's notice, we directed the officers to ensure that peace and order were maintained. I urge both families to remain patient and maintain peaceful order. The court will take whatever action is appropriate by law."

He further appealed to people to maintain peace and patience and not to heed rumours. District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal reassured the public, stating that the situation is now under control. Speaking to media persons, District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said, "The law and order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still going on for certain others."

District Collector Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership. "The district administration has moved to take the disputed site of Dhuni Mata Temple into receivership. If either of the two groups wants to register a case, it will be registered," he added.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash erupted between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, leading to stone-pelting outside the City Palace. BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace. The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace.

Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace. Following the refusal, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's supporters began throwing stones and attempted to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation. The row in the erstwhile royal family reportedly erupted after the coronation of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar.