Dead Body of Officer Swept Away in Kusmunda Coal Mine Found; SDRF and SECL Conducted Rescue Operation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Heavy rains caused a flood of water at the Kusmunda coal mine in Chhattisgarh in which five to six people got stuck in the strong currents on Saturday. An officer succumbed while the others escaped to safety. The body of the officer was recovered by the SDRF and SECL teams on Sunday.

Flood in Kusmunda coal mine
Flood in Kusmunda coal mine
Flood in Kusmunda coal mine

Korba : An officer went missing after being swept away in floodwaters caused by heavy rains in SECL's Kusmunda coal mine on Saturday. The dead body of the officer has been found on Sunday. A rescue operation was carried out throughout the night on Saturday.

The rescue team members recovered the dead body of the officer in the morning. A video of the time when this accident happened has also surfaced. It is clearly visible from the video how five to six people were trying to escape amidst the strong current. An officer got swept away after being caught in a strong current. The SDRF and SECL team carried out a rescue operation for the missing officer.

Assistant Engineer's dead body found: Heavy rains occurred at 3 o'clock in Kusmunda of Korba on Saturday. Due to heavy rains, there was a flood of water at the mine. Five to six people working in the mine got trapped in the strong current of water. Except for Jitendra Nagarkar, all other workers managed to escape from the spot. The rescue team was engaged in search of Assistant Engineer Jitendra. Rescue operation continued throughout Saturday night but the rescue team got success on Sunday morning. Due to heavy rains and strong current, swamp-like conditions had formed in the mine.

One of the largest coal mines: According to the report, Kusmunda coal mine of Korba is one of the ten largest coal mines in the world. A large quantity of coal is produced from Kusmunda coal mine. Coal extracted from Kusmunda mine goes to many states of the country. Now an investigation will be conducted to find out how the accident happened in the mine.

Flood in Kusmunda coal mine

