Body Of Newborn Found In Bag Near River Culvert In Chhattisgarh's Korea

Korea: The body of a newborn was found near the Gauge river culvert at Baikunthpur under City Kotwali police limits in Korea district of Chhattisgarh. A few locals spotted the body and informed police which reached the spot along with a medical team. The police are investigating the matter.

Body thrown in the river

As per reports, some people had gone to the Gauge river culvert to catch fish and saw the body of the newborn in a bag. After the police and the medical team reached the spot, the newborn's body was sent to the district hospital at Korea for postmortem. Police said that the dead body of the newborn was tied and put in the bag and thrown in the river.

Action will be taken after autopsy report

Police have started investigating the matter and are trying to find out who threw the newborn in the river. Irked over the inhuman incident, locals asked the police to arrest the culprit soon. City Kotwali police station in-charge Vipin Lakra said that further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received. He sought assistance from people and asked anyone having information on the incident to contact City Kotwali police station. The police are probing the incident from all angles considering its gravity, he said.

In November, the body of a newborn baby was found in the toilet pit of Dayanand Sagar Hospital in Karnataka’s Ramanagara. The incident took place at the hospital located near Devarakkaggalahalli in Harohalli taluk and is suspected to be an attempt to hide the birth of the baby. The incident came to light when the housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in the ladies' toilet near the radiology department on the ground floor of the F Block building. Upon inspecting the pipeline and the pit, the staff found the baby's body stuck inside, police said.