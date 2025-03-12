ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Married Woman Who Committed Suicide Lying In Front Of Paramour's House For Over 72 Hours In Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur: The body of a 26-year-old married woman, who allegedly died by suicide, has been lying in front of her paramour's house for the last three days at Chakmehasi village in Samastipur.

The woman from Hatha in Muzaffarpur district, stayed with her seven-year-old daughter at her maternal uncle's house. On being informed by the woman's daughter, police got the postmortem done on the body and handed it over to the woman's maternai uncle. But instead of cremating the body, the woman's uncle and the locals placed it in front of the residence of her paramour. The locals said the woman had a dispute with her husband over her affair. They alleged that the woman's marriage was at doldrums and a case on their separation is pending in the court because of her lover. A few other locals alleged that the woman's husband killed her and made it look like a suicide.

The locals said the woman's paramour is responsible for driving her to suicide and should perform her last rites. Meanwhile, the body lying in the open for over 72 hours, has started decomposing. On being informed, police reached the spot. Locals said the woman's family resides in Bengaluru and has not yet arrived at the village. "The local police received information that the woman committed suicide in her maternal home over a love affair. Her family members left her body outside her alleged lover's house," said in-charge SHO of Chakmehasi police station Sohit Yadav.

Note: It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers.

Aasra Helpline- 080-25497777

Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (24x7 available)

JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330