Dead Body In Parcel: Andhra Pradesh Police Crack Bizarre Murder Case, Arrest Mastermind

Undi: The West Godavari police claimed to have cracked the mysterious case of a dead body sent in a wooden box to Yandagandi village and arrested the main accused, Sridhar Varma.

Police alleged Varma had fled and was apprehended in Hyderabad before being shifted to Bhimavaram for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, the initial probe revealed that Varma, his second wife Revathi (the victim’s sister), and his girlfriend Sushma conspired to kill Parlayya to threaten Varma’s daughter-in-law Tulasi and seize her property.

Murder And Chilling Parcel

According to police, the trio confessed to the crime, saying that they planned to scare Tulasi by sending a corpse to her home. When they couldn’t find a body, they lured Parlayya, who lived alone, under the guise of drinking and later strangled him with a nylon rope and placed his body in a wooden box.

Tulasi's residence in Yandagandi received the parcel the next day via vehicle. When Tulasi opened it, she was shocked to see the corpse. Following that, the accused pressed her to sign property agreements, threatening, "Will you sign, or will you also die?"

They also allegedly stole her phone to isolate her, but Tulasi managed to send a distress message to her friends from another phone, who informed the police.

Motive And Evasion

Police said that Varma, Sushma, and her daughter drove to Manginapudi beach in Krishna district, abandoning their car in Tallapalem. The trio stayed in a lodge before renting a house in a nearby village and used over 40 SIM cards to evade detection. However, residents tipped off the police, leading to their arrest.

Later, investigators found that Varma had nearly Rs 2 crore in his bank account, but his greed for Tulasi’s property appears to have driven the sinister plan.