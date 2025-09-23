ETV Bharat / state

DDA To Develop 12-Km Cycle Track Along Yamuna

New Delhi: Under the Yamuna River Front project, a 12-km cycle track will be developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following instructions from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Starting from the Old Railway Bridge, the track will pass through Asita East, Bio-Diversity Park and Bansera Park, before ending in Kalindi Aviral. It will provide a safe and convenient experience to cyclists who face the issue of being surrounded by vehicles.

The plan to ​​develop the Yamuna riverfront came to the fore after the BJP government came to power in Delhi. It prioritised cleaning the Yamuna and developing parks along the banks.

A report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that pedestrians and cyclists account for the majority of road fatalities in the national capital, and the cycle track will offer a safer alternative for cyclists. It will also bring people closer to nature, as the serene and lush greenery of the Yamuna riverbanks will make cycling a pleasant experience.