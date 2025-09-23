DDA To Develop 12-Km Cycle Track Along Yamuna
Published : September 23, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Under the Yamuna River Front project, a 12-km cycle track will be developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following instructions from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Starting from the Old Railway Bridge, the track will pass through Asita East, Bio-Diversity Park and Bansera Park, before ending in Kalindi Aviral. It will provide a safe and convenient experience to cyclists who face the issue of being surrounded by vehicles.
The plan to develop the Yamuna riverfront came to the fore after the BJP government came to power in Delhi. It prioritised cleaning the Yamuna and developing parks along the banks.
A report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that pedestrians and cyclists account for the majority of road fatalities in the national capital, and the cycle track will offer a safer alternative for cyclists. It will also bring people closer to nature, as the serene and lush greenery of the Yamuna riverbanks will make cycling a pleasant experience.
Officials involved in the project said resting points will be built at regular intervals along the track. Pradeep Maurya, assistant director of the horticulture department, said resting points will have seating arrangements and sheds, allowing cyclists to rest intermittently.
The recent floods induced by continuous ingress of water following heavy rains in the Yamuna basin had affected the progress of the project, leading to mounting revenue losses. Several major parks like Vasudev Ghat Park, Asita East Park, Biodiversity Park, and Basera Park were affected.
DDA officials said while floods may have slowed the pace of the project, the government and authority remained focused on resuming the work soon after the situation returned to normalcy. In future, the area will be home to not only cycle tracks but also green parks to develop it into an important hub for environmental protection and public recreation.
Dr Gaurav Pandey, a cyclist, believes that the project could establish Delhi as a world-class cycling destination. Additionally, it will help reduce pollution and promote a healthy lifestyle. At a time when Delhi is constantly grappling with air pollution, traffic jams and road accidents, the cycle track along the Yamuna could create a new identity for the city and a way to change the lifestyle of the people, he added.
Dashmeet Agarwal said, "A cycle track along the Yamuna River will not only promote safe cycling but also provide a pleasant experience."
