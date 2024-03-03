DDA Razes Rs 400 Cr Farmhouse of Liquor Baron Ponty Chadha in South Delhi

According to DDA, the farmhouse was built "illegally" on 10 acres of land in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area. The exercise has been taken as part of the crackdown on illegal encroachments.

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demolished a farmhouse worth Rs 400 crore of liquor baron late Ponty Chadha that was constructed "illegally" on government land in Chhatarpur in south Delhi.

The farmhouse was spread across a 10-acre plot and the move has been taken to reclaim the government land on which the illegal construction has been done, officials said. The exercise is part of the government's anti-encroachment drive, officials added. A huge police force was deployed at the site during the demolition process.

The farmhouse was built "illegally" on DDA land. The drive started on Friday and around five acres of land were reclaimed on that day. The process continued on Saturday for reclaiming the remaining land.

The DDA team arrived at the site at around 10 am on Saturday and started the demolition after undertaking the mandatory land measurement process. The exercise continued till 5 pm.

According to the DDA team, Ponty Chadha had constructed the farmhouse "illegally" and so efforts are on to demolish it. The main building of the farmhouse is being demolished, officials said.

Earlier in January, an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken to remove the unauthorised structures from around four acres of land in northeast Delhi. Also, the house of Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner who was part of the Sikyara tunnel rescue operation in November 2023, was demolished by DDA in northeast Delhi's Khazoori Khas area.

