DDA Launches Demolition Drive At Delhi's Kalkaji Amid Heavy Police Deployment

New Delhi: On approval from the high court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is conducting a demolition drive against illegal encroachments at Bhoomihin Camp in Kalkaji area.

Several cops, including Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces, have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. Nearly, 1200 illegal huts are likely to be razed under this drive.

Earlier DDA had issued a notice to the residents of the camp, directing them to vacate the premises within three days, June 8, 9 and 10. The DDA had asked residents to vacate voluntarily, failing which, it will lead to demolition action.

In the wake of this notice, DDA launched the demolition drive at around 7 am on Wednesday. Residents of Bhoomihin Camp said a similar action was taken earlier as well and many families were allotted permanent settlements at that time. However, there are still several families who have not got permanent settlements and became homeless, they added.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, staged a protest in the area and was detained by Delhi Police. Along with her, many party workers were also detained. The slum dwellers demanded that demolition should not be carried out without providing settlements to all residents. Atishi had said that the matter will be heard in the high court and AAP will keep an eye on how the lawyers of the Delhi government advocate for the demolition of the slums.

Slamming government over DDA's action, slum dwellers said they do not have any place to go. "Our huts have been demolished but we have neither any place to go nor any other option," said a slum dweller.