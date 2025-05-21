DDA Launches New Housing Scheme 'Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025' With 7500 Flats In The Offing

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new housing scheme in the national capital, under which at least 7,500 flats would be up for sale at various locations under various categories.

The booking for the scheme ‘Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025’ will start from May 25, and the flats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the DDA, a detailed notice has been issued under this scheme, in which all the information related to the categories, location, prices and process of flats has been given.

These flats are mainly located in Sirsapur, Loknayakpuram and Narela areas and include flats of EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG categories.

Online process for booking

The DDA officials said that the process of booking has been made completely digital and transparent. “Booking of flats can be done through the DDA website. Interested buyers will be able to apply from their homes. The payment process will be online,” they said.

“All documents will also be submitted in digital form. DDA has developed a new portal for technical support for this scheme. In this, facilities like home loans, property details, and photo and video tours will be available in one place to make it easier for buyers to make decisions,” officials said.

The DDA will develop residential projects on about 1371 acres of land in the next two years. Houses will be made available at affordable rates. The objective of the scheme is to provide affordable and convenient housing to the middle- and low-income groups in Delhi.

Scepticism about DDA

Urban development expert Jagdish Mamagai told ETV Bharat that the quality of flats built by DDA is very poor.

“Living in them is not free from danger. Plaster is breaking and falling. In such a situation, people are in danger,” he said. “Signature Apartment was built by DDA, in which people bought flats by spending two crore rupees each. However, within five years, the building was declared dilapidated, and people had to vacate,” Mamagai said.