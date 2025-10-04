ETV Bharat / state

DCP Among Several Injured In Clash During Idol Immersion Procession In Odisha's Cuttack, Six Held

Cuttack: Six people, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Khillari, were injured after a clash broke out between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Odisha's Cuttack in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident happened near Hatipokhari in the Daraghabazar area around 2 am, when the procession was heading to Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river, playing loud music, to which locals objected, they said.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh said six people have been arrested in connection with the violence. "Those arrested were involved in stone pelting and were identified through CCTV footage," he said.

Locals objected to high-decibel music being played in the procession, leading to a confrontation. It soon escalated with both groups hurling stones and glass bottles at each other, prompting the police to baton charge the crowd to bring the situation under control, officials said.