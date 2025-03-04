Days After Tragic Mana Avalanche, High Alert Sounded In Uttarakhand And Several Other Parts Of North India

Dehradun: An avalanche warning has been issued in several states and union territories in the northern region, including Uttarakhand, after Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh alerted the authorities about possible avalanches in high altitude areas.
The alert has been sounded in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with possibility of avalanches above 2.5 KM in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This warning comes in the wake of the mishap near Mana village in Chamoli on February 28, which claimed the lives of eight workers.
Apart from Chamoli, DGRE Chandigarh has also issued an avalanche alert in high altitude areas of Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh districts. In view of the forecast, the government and local administration have instructed all officials to remain alert.
Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has predicted lightning in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh of Uttarakhand, with possibility of light showers in Dehradun and Tehri districts on Tuesday (March 4).
Eight Dead In Mana Avalanche
On February 28, an avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath, burying the 54 workers inside eight containers and a shed. More than 200 personnel from the disaster management authority, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, IAF, district administration, health department and fire brigade were engaged in the rescue operation that lasted for almost three days. While 46 of the trapped workers were safely evacuated, eight persons lost their lives in the mishap.
