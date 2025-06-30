Days After SIMI Member's Death In Prison, Mumbai Police Officer Recalls The Terrorist's Activities

Thane: Saquib Nachan, head of the so-called Islamic State's (ISIS) India operations an accused in the Mumbai blasts case, died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital recently after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Retired police officer Ramdas Mhatre said Nachan resided in Padgha Borivali village and had hatched a conspiracy for a bomb blast in a restaurant at Mumbai Central railway station on December 6, 2002.

Mhatre was then a senior police inspector at Mumbai Central Railway police station. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, Nachan was a prominent member of the 'Student Islamic Movement of India' (SIMI) in Maharashtra. SIMI organization was banned by the Home Department. However, while Nachan was associated with SIMI, on January 27, 2003, bomb blasts took place in a local train going from CST to Karjat and in Vile Parle market.

Earlier, on December 6, 2002, a total of three bomb blasts took place in a restaurant in the Mumbai Central railway station. "I was at Dadar Railway Station on the day of the incident and came to know that a bomb had exploded in the limits of Mumbai Central Railway. I immediately reached the scene. It came to fore revealed that two people had planted a bomb in a steel box in a corner of the hotel. After the ATS arrested both of them, Nachan's name came to light," he said.

Mhatre said several teams of the state and central intelligence agencies were looking for Nachan. Nachan was arrested by an ATS team from Mumbai. "After his arrest, since I was the one investigating the bomb blast that took place in our area, he was sent to our custody for five days. Since he was highly educated, he spoke to the point to defend himself. Since he gave vague answers during the investigation, the ATS and the Railway Police team conducted a parallel investigation against him and collected evidence. Based on the evidence, the court found him guilty," he said.

It was also revealed during the raids conducted by the NIA team after the blast in which a few passengers were injured that Nachan had been training youth in a forest near his village.

"As I testified in court, Nachan presented his case himself. While I was presenting the investigation and government's side in court, he asked me questions for two hours. However, after the judge warned him, he calmed down," Mhatre said.

He said Nachan prepared many young men from his village to become terrorists and to wage jihad. "Even as Nachan is no more, the government still needs to keep an eye on his village", Mhatre said.