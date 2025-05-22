ETV Bharat / state

Days After Amritsar Hootch Tragedy, 3 Die Consuming Liquor In Ludhiana

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor, in which most of the victims were daily wagers.

Persons died after allegedly consuming liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana district
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ludhiana: Close on the heels of the Amritsar hooch tragedy that claimed 27 lives, three persons died after allegedly consuming liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana district, police said Thursday.

However, the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations, ADCP Davinder Chaudhary said.

Three labourers -- Rinku (40), Debi (27) and Mangoo (32) -- consumed liquor at a vacant plot along Noorwala Road on Wednesday night. Shortly after, they lost consciousness and began frothing at the mouth.

They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor, in which most of the victims were daily wagers.

A probe revealed that methanol -- a chemical used in industrial products -- was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew.

Ludhiana: Close on the heels of the Amritsar hooch tragedy that claimed 27 lives, three persons died after allegedly consuming liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana district, police said Thursday.

However, the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations, ADCP Davinder Chaudhary said.

Three labourers -- Rinku (40), Debi (27) and Mangoo (32) -- consumed liquor at a vacant plot along Noorwala Road on Wednesday night. Shortly after, they lost consciousness and began frothing at the mouth.

They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor, in which most of the victims were daily wagers.

A probe revealed that methanol -- a chemical used in industrial products -- was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMRITSAR HOOTCH TRAGEDYPERSONS DIED AFTER CONSUMING LIQUORDEATHPEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVESLIQUOR CONSUMPTION IN LUDHIANA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.