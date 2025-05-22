ETV Bharat / state

Days After Amritsar Hootch Tragedy, 3 Die Consuming Liquor In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Close on the heels of the Amritsar hooch tragedy that claimed 27 lives, three persons died after allegedly consuming liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana district, police said Thursday.

However, the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations, ADCP Davinder Chaudhary said.

Three labourers -- Rinku (40), Debi (27) and Mangoo (32) -- consumed liquor at a vacant plot along Noorwala Road on Wednesday night. Shortly after, they lost consciousness and began frothing at the mouth.