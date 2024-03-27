Daylight robbery of Rs 50L in Kerala's Kasaragod from vehicle carrying cash for ATMs

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Daylight robbery of Rs 50L in Kerala's Kasaragod from vehicle carrying cash for ATMs

A total of Rs 50 lakh was stolen from the vehicle of a private agency at Uppala near Manjeshwar in Kerala on Wednesday. The thief broke the right side rear window and took away the cash bundle kept there, said police.

Kasaragod (Kerala): In a huge daylight robbery, Rs 50 lakh in cash was stolen from the vehicle of a private agency at Uppala near Manjeshwar here on Wednesday. An officer of Manjeshwar police station said that the incident occurred due to a security lapse on the part of the private agency's staff.

"There was no grill on the rear windows of the vehicle. The staff had to fill Rs 20 lakh in a bank ATM, but they took out two bundles of Rs 50 lakh each. They took one bundle to the ATM and left one on the back seat of the vehicle.

"Though the vehicle was locked, there was no one inside it," the officer said. The thief broke the right side rear window and took away the cash bundle kept there, he said.

A man wearing blue pants, white-soled sports shoes and a light khaki coloured shirt was seen leaving the site carrying a bag, police said, adding that the person is suspected to have committed the robbery. Police said that it has launched an investigation and a massive search operation.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.