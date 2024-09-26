ETV Bharat / state

Daylight Robbery In Kerala: Miscreants Block Trader's Car, Make Away With 2.5 Kg Gold Ornaments

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

A trader and his friend were attacked and robbed off 2.5 kg gold ornaments while they were travelling in a car from Coimbatore to Thrissur. Kerala Police are examining a CCTV footage that captured the daylight robbery near a national highway in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Daylight Robbery In Kerala: Miscreants Block Trader's Car, Make Away With Rs 2.5 Kg Gold Ornaments
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Thrissur (Kerala): In a brazen daylight robbery near Kuthiran national highway In Kerala's Thrissur district, a gang of miscreants attacked a jewellery trader and his friend and looted 2.5 kg of gold ornaments, police said on Thursday. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

The miscreants followed the trader, who was in a Maruti Suzuki Swift along with his friend, in two cars. These cars blocked the trader's car in the middle of the road and attacked them with knives and axes before making away with the valuables.

The trader, identified as Arun Sunny, hails from Kizhakkekotta in Thrissur and his friend, Roji Thomas, is a resident of Potta. A case was registered at Peachi police station and searches were launched based on CCTV footage.

According to Kerala Police, the incident took place at around 11:15 am on Wednesday when the trader and his friend were travelling from Coimbatore to Thrissur. A gang of masked miscreants waylaid their car, attacked and abducted them before looting 2.5 kg gold ornaments from them, an official said.

After blocking the trader's car, the miscreants asked him and his friend to get off. Then they were taken in another car and later released, they complained.

After examining the CCTV footage, police found one of the cars of the gang from a workshop in Puthur. On investigation, it has been found that the number plates of both cars were fake.

Further investigation is underway and the accused will be nabbed very soon, an official of Peachi police station said.

Read more

  1. Three Jewellery Shop Robbers Arrested After Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Sultanpur Robbery: Uttar Pradesh STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter

Thrissur (Kerala): In a brazen daylight robbery near Kuthiran national highway In Kerala's Thrissur district, a gang of miscreants attacked a jewellery trader and his friend and looted 2.5 kg of gold ornaments, police said on Thursday. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

The miscreants followed the trader, who was in a Maruti Suzuki Swift along with his friend, in two cars. These cars blocked the trader's car in the middle of the road and attacked them with knives and axes before making away with the valuables.

The trader, identified as Arun Sunny, hails from Kizhakkekotta in Thrissur and his friend, Roji Thomas, is a resident of Potta. A case was registered at Peachi police station and searches were launched based on CCTV footage.

According to Kerala Police, the incident took place at around 11:15 am on Wednesday when the trader and his friend were travelling from Coimbatore to Thrissur. A gang of masked miscreants waylaid their car, attacked and abducted them before looting 2.5 kg gold ornaments from them, an official said.

After blocking the trader's car, the miscreants asked him and his friend to get off. Then they were taken in another car and later released, they complained.

After examining the CCTV footage, police found one of the cars of the gang from a workshop in Puthur. On investigation, it has been found that the number plates of both cars were fake.

Further investigation is underway and the accused will be nabbed very soon, an official of Peachi police station said.

Read more

  1. Three Jewellery Shop Robbers Arrested After Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Sultanpur Robbery: Uttar Pradesh STF Arrests 2nd Accused After Encounter
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY IN KERALAGANG OF MISCREANTSDAYLIGHT ROBBERYROBBERY IN KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.