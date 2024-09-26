ETV Bharat / state

Daylight Robbery In Kerala: Miscreants Block Trader's Car, Make Away With 2.5 Kg Gold Ornaments

Thrissur (Kerala): In a brazen daylight robbery near Kuthiran national highway In Kerala's Thrissur district, a gang of miscreants attacked a jewellery trader and his friend and looted 2.5 kg of gold ornaments, police said on Thursday. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

The miscreants followed the trader, who was in a Maruti Suzuki Swift along with his friend, in two cars. These cars blocked the trader's car in the middle of the road and attacked them with knives and axes before making away with the valuables.

The trader, identified as Arun Sunny, hails from Kizhakkekotta in Thrissur and his friend, Roji Thomas, is a resident of Potta. A case was registered at Peachi police station and searches were launched based on CCTV footage.

According to Kerala Police, the incident took place at around 11:15 am on Wednesday when the trader and his friend were travelling from Coimbatore to Thrissur. A gang of masked miscreants waylaid their car, attacked and abducted them before looting 2.5 kg gold ornaments from them, an official said.