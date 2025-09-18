ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Shah's Bihar Visit, Senior BJP Leader Shashi Ranjan Quits Party; Vows To Oppose NDA During Polls

Patna/Jehanabad: A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to poll-bound Bihar, the BJP has suffered a setback in Jehanabad, with its former district president Shashi Ranjan resigning from the party citing "humiliation and lack of respect from party colleagues". Not only this, he has vowed to oppose the NDA alliance during the upcoming assembly polls.

Shashi Ranjan, who had been associated with the BJP for nearly 28 years, announced on Wednesday that he was quitting all posts and resigning from party's primary membership. He was serving as the in-charge of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.

"I worked for the party for 28 years. I am grateful for the respect I was given. I resign from all posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party," Ranjan said.

The resignation comes just a day before Amit Shah's two-day visit to Bihar. On September 18, Shah will address a programme in Patna, and the next day he will travel to Rohtas to hold a key meeting with leaders from 10 districts, including Jehanabad, in Dehri. The meeting aims to strengthen the party in Shahabad and Magadh. However, Ranjan has confirmed that he will not attend the meeting.