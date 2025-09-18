Ahead Of Shah's Bihar Visit, Senior BJP Leader Shashi Ranjan Quits Party; Vows To Oppose NDA During Polls
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:41 AM IST
Patna/Jehanabad: A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to poll-bound Bihar, the BJP has suffered a setback in Jehanabad, with its former district president Shashi Ranjan resigning from the party citing "humiliation and lack of respect from party colleagues". Not only this, he has vowed to oppose the NDA alliance during the upcoming assembly polls.
Shashi Ranjan, who had been associated with the BJP for nearly 28 years, announced on Wednesday that he was quitting all posts and resigning from party's primary membership. He was serving as the in-charge of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.
"I worked for the party for 28 years. I am grateful for the respect I was given. I resign from all posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party," Ranjan said.
The resignation comes just a day before Amit Shah's two-day visit to Bihar. On September 18, Shah will address a programme in Patna, and the next day he will travel to Rohtas to hold a key meeting with leaders from 10 districts, including Jehanabad, in Dehri. The meeting aims to strengthen the party in Shahabad and Magadh. However, Ranjan has confirmed that he will not attend the meeting.
Speaking to media, Ranjan said he had served the BJP for nearly three decades and was proud of becoming the youngest district president in the party's history. But, he alleged that he was sidelined and insulted over the last few years. "Senior party leaders were insulting me. I did not compromise my self-respect. I will decide my next step after discussing with my supporters; we will take a unanimous decision."
He further stated firmly, "I will oppose the party in the elections. I will oppose the NDA."
Shashi Ranjan's political journey began in 1995 when he became Nagar Mantri of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Kurtha. He held the post till 1997, and then became an active member of BJP's youth wing in 1998, before being given the responsibility as district general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in 2000, and then as its district president in 2003.
In 2006, he became district general secretary of the BJP in Jehanabad. By 2009, he had become the state vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mazdoor Mahasangh. From 2011 to 2015, Ranjan served as district president of the BJP in Jehanabad. He was a member of the BJP's State Working Committee from 2015 to 2022 and was later appointed in-charge of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in 2023.
