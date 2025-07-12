Deoghar: The holy month of Sawan has begun in Jharkhand's Deoghar with a grand spiritual atmosphere, as devotees are flocking to the sacred Babadham temple in large numbers. As per reports, on the very first day of the month, nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims performed Jalabhishek at the Jyotirlinga of Baba Bholenath.

With officials expecting around 60 to 70 lakh devotees at the city during this Sawan season, the local administration here is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable for all devotees and pilgrims.

Day And Night Same! Deoghar Dazzles To Welcome Lakhs Of Devotees Thronging Babadham For Shravani Mela (ETV Bharat)

As per locals, entire Deoghar gets completely transformed during this time. For them, there's no difference between day and night.

The city, otherwise known for its quiet evenings, is buzzing with spiritual energy throughout the day. "Thousands are walking through the streets even at midnight. So it no longer feels like night," a local expressed.

In view of the gathering, the local administration has made special arrangements for lighting, decoration and cultural events to heighten the spiritual ambiance. The administration has set up Shivlok Bhawan near Bajrangi Chowk, where, every evening mesmerising programmes featuring Shiva Puran, Shiva Bhajans, and Shiva Tandava performances are hosted along with laser lights and drone shows.

"Apart from the religious rituals, cultural and spiritual programmes have been arranged to enrich the experience of pilgrims. One of the major attractions is the Shivlok Bhawan near Bajrangi Chowk, where every evening, laser and drone shows bring to life stories from the Shiv Puran, devotional bhajans, and the divine Shiva Tandava," said another local.

Stage performance at Shivlok Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

A devotee Vijay Pandey, who attended one of the laser shows, said, "Such programmes using technology are helping the youth reconnect with Sanatan Dharma. The feeling is divine."

The Deoghar administration has installed decorative spiral and designer lights across roads, intersections, and major public places in the city. Thanks to these arrangements, the city is glowing even after sunset. The Electricity Department has also ensured round-the-clock power supply in the mela area so that pilgrims do not face any difficulty.

Inside the Shivlok Bhawan, visual displays have been created to highlight the rural culture and traditions of Jharkhand, drawing curiosity among pilgrims about the local heritage. The Tourism Department has also installed boards and exhibits about other important destinations in the state, encouraging devotees to explore Jharkhand beyond Deoghar.

