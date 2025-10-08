ETV Bharat / state

Day After SC Incident, Man Hurls Chappal At Judge In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli: A day after a lawyer hurled an object at the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court, a similar incident happened at a court in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, where an accused in a theft case threw his chappals at the judge.

According to the police, Tirendra Singh (29) from Madhya Pradesh was produced on Tuesday (October 7) for the hearing of a temple money theft case at the District Court in Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli. Judge Arun Shankar ordered the hearing to be rescheduled for another date. Following this, Tirendra Singh was made to sit outside the courtroom with police protection.

Frustrated at the court’s decision, he took off his chappal and threw it towards the judge's room. The lawyers and police present there were shocked as he threw two chappals towards the judge, one after the other. The police immediately stopped him and took him to the police station. The Cheranmahadevi police, who arrested him, are conducting an intensive investigation into the incident.