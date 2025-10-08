ETV Bharat / state

Day After SC Incident, Man Hurls Chappal At Judge In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

A day after the SC shoe attack, an accused in Tirunelveli threw chappals at a judge during a theft case hearing.

Day After SC Incident; Accused Hurls Chappals At Judge In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli
District Court in Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST

Updated : October 8, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST

2 Min Read
Tirunelveli: A day after a lawyer hurled an object at the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court, a similar incident happened at a court in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, where an accused in a theft case threw his chappals at the judge.

According to the police, Tirendra Singh (29) from Madhya Pradesh was produced on Tuesday (October 7) for the hearing of a temple money theft case at the District Court in Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli. Judge Arun Shankar ordered the hearing to be rescheduled for another date. Following this, Tirendra Singh was made to sit outside the courtroom with police protection.

Frustrated at the court’s decision, he took off his chappal and threw it towards the judge's room. The lawyers and police present there were shocked as he threw two chappals towards the judge, one after the other. The police immediately stopped him and took him to the police station. The Cheranmahadevi police, who arrested him, are conducting an intensive investigation into the incident.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar case in the Supreme Court on Monday when a 71-year-old lawyer, later identified as Rakesh Kishore, tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI B R Gavai during court proceedings, but was stopped by alert security personnel. The Bar Council of India suspended his licence with immediate effect.

Kishore said he was hurt by Gavai's recent "go and ask the deity itself" remarks while hearing a plea linked to the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho complex in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the disconcerting act, the CJI remained unfazed and continued with the hearings. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

  1. 'Nathuram Mindset': Attack On CJI Widely Condemned; Lawyers' Body To Protest Outside SC Today
  2. Man Tries To Hurl An Object At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings; PM Appreciates Top Most Judge's Calmness
Last Updated : October 8, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST

