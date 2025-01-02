'Dawood Preaching Non-Violence': Delhi CM Atishi On Union Minister Shivraj Chauhan's Letter About Farmers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his remarks on farmers' issues.

“The BJP speaking about farmers’ welfare is like Dawood preaching non-violence,” she said. Her remarks came in response to Chouhan’s strongly worded letter, accusing the Delhi government of “neglecting farmers and blocking central schemes” aimed at their welfare.

“It is with great sorrow that I write to you. Your government has never made appropriate decisions for the welfare of farmers in Delhi. Moreover, you have obstructed the implementation of farmer-friendly central schemes, depriving farmers of the benefits they deserve,” Chouhan wrote in his letter to the Delhi CM.

Letter by Shivraj Singh Chouhan To CM Atishi (ETV Bharat)

Chouhan alleged that during the past decade, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to prioritise farmer welfare, instead making false promises for political gains. He pointed to the non-implementation of key initiatives like the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission and the National Agriculture Development Scheme (RKVY), which he claimed could have provided subsidies for greenhouses, cold chains, and micro-irrigation projects.

The union minister also criticised the lack of support for farmers under the Seed Village Program, which aims to improve seed quality and infrastructure. Chouhan accused the Delhi government of neglecting agriculture by categorising essential farm equipment such as tractors and harvesters as commercial vehicles, increasing costs for farmers.

“Farmers in Delhi are also being charged high electricity rates for irrigation, with many connections near the Yamuna villages disconnected, leaving crops to dry and livelihoods at risk,” Chouhan wrote in his 2-page letter to Atishi.

Chouhan urged the Delhi CM to rise above political rivalry and prioritise the welfare of Delhi’s farmers, saying, “Political competition should not obstruct farmer welfare.

CM Atishi’s Response

Responding to Chouhan, CM Atishi dismissed the criticism, saying, “BJP speaking about farmers’ welfare is like Dawood preaching non-violence. Farmers suffered the most during the BJP regime. Tell Modi Ji to address farmers protesting in Punjab instead of politicising their struggles.” She criticised the BJP for using force on farmers, saying, “During BJP rule, farmers were punished with bullets and lathi-charge.”

CM Atishi’s rebuttal further escalated the political exchange, with both sides accusing each other of neglecting farmers.