Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Acquitted In Extortion Case By Special MCOCA Court

The case pertains to Kaskar allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a Thane-based builder in 2015.

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Friday acquitted Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in a case of extortion.
Mumbai: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Friday acquitted Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in a case of extortion.

The case pertains to Kaskar allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a Thane-based builder in 2015. Kaskar had also allegedly registered a flat in the name of a co-accused in the case. A case of extortion was registered against Kaskar and the co-accused at Kasarvadavali police station in Thane. As the case was heard by a special MCOCA court, the co-accused died during the trial. Notorious gangster Chhota Shakeep was also an absconding accused in the case.

Kaskar was tried for offences under the stringent MCOCA as well as Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion).

Special MCOCA judge BD Shelke, while delivering the verdict acquitted Kaskar due to lack of evidence. The court clarified that the police could not produce strong evidence to prove the charges levelled against Kaskar. However, Kaskar, who is currently lodged in Thane jail, will not be released as a case of financial irregularities is still pending. Kaskar was earlier acquitted in the Sara-Sahara market case in South Mumbai.

