MP: Daughters Cremate Mother After Sons Fails To Care

The residents of Sitamau village did not allow their brother to touch the body of their mother as he allegedly didn't care during her lifetime

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Daughters performed the last rites of their mother in Sitamau, Mandsaur
Daughters performed the last rites of their mother in Sitamau, Mandsaur (ETV Bharat)

Mandsaur: A heartwarming story of love and empowerment comes to the fore in Sitamau, Madhya Pradesh, where seven sisters perform the last rites of their mother, Salia Bai, as their brother allegedly failed to care for her during her lifetime.

Balia (90) breathed her last on Friday after a prolonged illness with her son not being present by her side for many years. He attempted to attend the last rites but was denied by his sisters.

On the other hand, the daughters, who would care for their mother during her illness, decided to perform her funeral as well. They took permission from the Khati Patel Panchayat and started preparing for the rituals.

From decorating their mother's bier to carrying it on their shoulders, they did everything by themselves.

This gesture puts a spotlight on the changing family patterns and growing trend of women empowerment in rural India.

‘Lesson In Filial Devotion’

Ghanshyam Singh Kerwa, president of Khati Patel Panchayat, termed the act by daughters "selfless.”.

"The son failed to care for his mother, but the daughters took up the responsibility. They have equal rights, and we are proud to give them this opportunity," he said.

The villagers and the panchayat members also supported the daughters in the endeavour, encouraging the family values and unbreakable bonds of sisterly love.

