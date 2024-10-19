ETV Bharat / state

MP: Daughters Cremate Mother After Sons Fails To Care

Daughters performed the last rites of their mother in Sitamau, Mandsaur ( ETV Bharat )

Mandsaur: A heartwarming story of love and empowerment comes to the fore in Sitamau, Madhya Pradesh, where seven sisters perform the last rites of their mother, Salia Bai, as their brother allegedly failed to care for her during her lifetime.

Balia (90) breathed her last on Friday after a prolonged illness with her son not being present by her side for many years. He attempted to attend the last rites but was denied by his sisters.

On the other hand, the daughters, who would care for their mother during her illness, decided to perform her funeral as well. They took permission from the Khati Patel Panchayat and started preparing for the rituals.

From decorating their mother's bier to carrying it on their shoulders, they did everything by themselves.

This gesture puts a spotlight on the changing family patterns and growing trend of women empowerment in rural India.