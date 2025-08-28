ETV Bharat / state

Daughters, Brother-In-Law Arrested For Brutal Murder Of Mother In Anakapalle

Anakapalle: Andhra Pradesh police have cracked the case of the murder of a woman whose body was found burnt in Sabbavaram mandal. Investigation has revealed that her two daughters, along with their maternal uncle, were responsible for the killing. The details were disclosed by the district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha in a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

According to Sinha, Bankila Santhu (the deceased), a native of Odisha, had been separated from her husband and had been living in Rajignagar in Kurmannapalem. The 37-year-old has two daughters, the elder one, Anusha and a younger one who is 15 years old. Santhu was allegedly involved in online betting and also had alleged extramarital affairs, which led to frequent disputes with her daughters, as they believed that their mother was tarnishing the family's reputation.

On June 13, the younger daughter returned home from her hostel. When her mother found objectionable photos and audio recordings with obscene language on her phone, a heated argument broke out. Soon, the elder daughter, Anusha, joined in, and the quarrel escalated further.

The matter reached Muralidhar, Santhu’s husband's brother, who was already upset with her over past disputes. He was particularly angered that Santhu had previously filed a police complaint alleging the kidnapping of her younger daughter. With the daughters also resentful of their mother, the three decided to eliminate her.

After midnight on the 13th, while Santhu was asleep in the hall, Muralidhar strangled her with a towel, aided by the daughters. To dispose of the body without raising suspicion, they transported it in a car to Batajangalapalem in Sabbavaram mandal, doused it with petrol, and set it ablaze in a deserted spot.