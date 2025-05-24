Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Kaushambi: After a 48-year legal battle, four daughters successfully proved their 104-year-old father innocent of murder, with the Allahabad High Court acquitting him on May 2. Notably, while their brother remained uninvolved, the daughters united in their struggle for justice.

Despite the High Court's acquittal of Lakhan Saroj on May 2, the delayed arrival of the release warrant to the jail resulted in him remaining jailed for another 20 days. Lakhan Saroj, is now residing with his daughter Asha and son-in-law Rajendra Kumar in Paschim Sharira village, in Sarsawan Block, Kaushambi District.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Lakhan Saroj stated, "Despite being innocent, I spent 48 years in jail. During the initial period of my sentence, my father was alive. He advocated for the case for some time. He passed away a few years later. There are 4 daughters besides my son Surajbali in the family. Surajbali works as a laborer. He did not advocate for my case but my daughters came forward."

Relieved after his acquittal, Lakhan Saroj expressed his desire for a peaceful life, acknowledging the support of his daughter Asha, his late daughter Nirasha's husband, and his other daughters, Lalti Devi, Bachchi Devi, and Sarita, who all helped him achieve justice after a lengthy legal battle.

He told ETV Bharat about the changes in his village and his contentment at being free and reunited with his family after years in jail.

His daughter Asha said, "My brother Surajbali had become indifferent to our father. We sisters had faith in our father. We knew he was innocent. We only wanted to get our father out of jail. We fulfilled our duty as daughters. The law also acknowledged that my father is innocent. After years, the hard work of us sisters paid off. We will take care of our father throughout our lives."

The incident leading to Lakhan's imprisonment occurred in Gaurae village in 1977, involving a dispute with Prabhu Saroj and Jagan. According to Lakhan, "On August 6, 1977, 10-12 people from Prabhu Saroj's side came to my house drunk. They had sticks in their hands. They started beating. My family members also came out. In the fight, Prabhu Saroj was seriously injured. He later died. In this case, the police filed a chargesheet against me...Whereas I was preventing everyone from fighting."

Despite his conviction by the Sessions Court in 1982, Lakhan "never gave up hope." He acknowledged, "My daughters struggled a lot to get justice. The day I came out of jail was the biggest day of my life."

Lakhan's lawyer, Ankit Kumar, said that the lack of crucial evidence in the case formed the basis of their successful appeal.