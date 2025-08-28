Daughter Thwarts Late-Night Break-In Attempt In Karnataka House From US

Bagalkote: The decision to install CCTV cameras in her ancestral house in Karnataka's Bagalkote district finally paid off as a young woman succeeded to prevent a late-night robbery attempt from the US.

For Shruti, a software engineer living in the US, the safety of her parents was always a matter of grave concern for her. To ensure their security, she got CCTV cameras set up outside the house and installed its App in her mobile. This enabled her to view and manage footage from afar.

Likewise other days, Shruti was browsing through the CCTV footage on her mobile when she suddenly noticed four men entering through the main gate and advancing towards the entrance. It was around 1 to 2 am and she immediately called on the mobile of her parents, who woke up, prompting the miscreants to flee the spot realising that the occupants were awake.

The incident took place in Siddarameshwar Nagar of Mudhol in Karnataka's Bagalkote district. Her parents, Hanumantha Gowda, a retired PWD engineer and Sankappa, immediately informed the police.

"Five minutes later police personnel arrived here and started searching for the miscreants. In this digital era there are many Apps to keep us safe. We should use technology in the proper manner. The CCTV system's dedicated mobile App ensured in remote video surveillance resulting which, we are now safe. Since my daughter alerted us on time, the theft attempt was thwarted," Hanumantha Gowda said.

Sankappa said when the CCTV footage was accessed, it was seen that four miscreants with weapons in their hands were making their way towards the entrance of the house. "By the grace of God, a major disaster was averted," she added.

SP Siddharth Goyal said, "A robbery took place in the house of one Ashok Karihonna in the same area prior to this incident and it is suspected that the same gang is involved. It is reported that 11 grams of gold and 40,000 in cash were stolen from Ashok's house. Shruti's wit and alertness in using technology prevented the robbery. A complaint has been registered and investigations are underway."