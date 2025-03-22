ETV Bharat / state

Daughter-in-law Murders Father-in-law Over Property Dispute In Delhi; Arrested: Police

The sexagenarian was found dead inside his house at Shantikunj Colony of Govindpuram in Delhi's Kavi Nagar on Friday.

Dlehi Police arrests woman for killing her father-in-law over a property dispute
Dlehi Police arrests woman for killing her father-in-law over a property dispute (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 7:13 PM IST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder case of an elderly man the previous night at Shantikunj Colony of Govindpuram in Delhi's Kavi Nagar.

The 63-year-old man was found dead in his house in Shantikunj Colony of Govindpuram area of Kavi Nagar police station area on Friday night. On suspicion, the daughter-in-law of the deceased present in the house was taken into custody and strictly questioned during which she confessed to her crime as per police.

DCP City, Rajesh Kumar while divulging the details about the murder case that they have arrested the accused woman, who confessed to the crime during police investigation.

According to the police, the accused woman's husband had died four years ago and she was embroiled in a property dispute with the deceased father-in-law. A month ago, she had been granted possession of the first floor of her father-in-law's house by the court.

The accused told police during interrogation that her father-in-law did not want to give her a share in the property. She accused him of illicit relations with multiple women, the accused told police that she feared that her father-in-law would transfer his property to these women. She also accused her father-in-law of molesting her.

The accused told police that on the day of the murder, while sweeping the floor in the morning, her father-in-law misbehaved with her. While she did not react instantly, she hit him on his head with a cricket bat when he returned home in the evening and dragged him in the room and kept hitting him till he died.

To hide the evidence, police said that the accused hid the bat under the trunk and cleaned the blood stains by mopping the floor and washing the mop and hid it in the bathroom.

On Friday, the police team that reached the spot found the 63-year-old dead in a semi-naked state inside the house. There were deep marks of injury on the body as per police.

