Daughter, Her Boyfriend Held For Woman's Murder In UP's Banda

Banda: A woman and her boyfriend were arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing her mother after she found them in a compromising position, police said.



Rajuliya (45), who lived in Ballan village, was strangled to death by the duo on July 29, they said. One more person, who was also involved in the killing, is still at large, they added. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said on July 30, police recovered Rajuliya's body from near a pond.



"On Monday, police cracked the case and arrested the woman's daughter, Neetu, and her lover, Atul Ark, for their involvement in the murder. Another accused, Daduwa, is still at large," Mishra said.



The officer revealed that the woman was strangled, which resulted in a broken neck bone. To mislead the police, the accused dumped her body near the pond. "On the night of July 29, the deceased caught them in a compromising position and reprimanded them," Mishra said. "Enraged, the duo, with the help of their associate Daduwa Raidas, murdered her," he added.