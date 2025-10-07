ETV Bharat / state

Dasara Holidays For Schools In Karnataka Extended Till October 18

Government school teachers and staff survey the Social and Educational Status Survey at Byrasandra, Jayanagar, in Bengaluru. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has extended the Dasara holidays till October 18 for all government and aided schools to facilitate the completion of the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey.

After reviewing the progress of the survey here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the extension of holidays for all primary and high schools.

"Since the survey is yet to be completed in many districts and the majority of enumerators are school teachers, the Government has decided to extend Dasara holidays," Siddaramaiah said, adding that teachers have been instructed to cover the missed portion by conducting extra classes in the coming months.

The survey started from September 22 and was supposed to end today (October 7). However, it remained incomplete owing to technical glitches during the initial days of the enumeration, forcing the Government to extend the holidays to schools as the majority of enumerators are school teachers. Around 1.2 lakh school teachers have been deployed for the survey work.

The Government, however, gave exemption from survey duty for PU college lecturers as mid-term examinations for second PU students are commencing from October 12.