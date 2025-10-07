Dasara Holidays For Schools In Karnataka Extended Till October 18
The decision was taken to facilitate the completion of the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has extended the Dasara holidays till October 18 for all government and aided schools to facilitate the completion of the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey.
After reviewing the progress of the survey here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the extension of holidays for all primary and high schools.
"Since the survey is yet to be completed in many districts and the majority of enumerators are school teachers, the Government has decided to extend Dasara holidays," Siddaramaiah said, adding that teachers have been instructed to cover the missed portion by conducting extra classes in the coming months.
The survey started from September 22 and was supposed to end today (October 7). However, it remained incomplete owing to technical glitches during the initial days of the enumeration, forcing the Government to extend the holidays to schools as the majority of enumerators are school teachers. Around 1.2 lakh school teachers have been deployed for the survey work.
The Government, however, gave exemption from survey duty for PU college lecturers as mid-term examinations for second PU students are commencing from October 12.
In Bengaluru, where the survey started from October 3, it is expected to be over by October 19. "Since there was an election duty in the Greater Bengaluru Region, the survey in the city began late. But the backward classes commission has said it will complete the survey by October 19," Siddaramaiah said.
Rs 20 Lakh Compensation To Each Deceased Staff
CM Siddaramaiah said that Rs 20 lakh each will be given as compensation for the families of three teachers who died while carrying out the survey. "Three teachers have died while doing the survey. On a compassionate ground, the Government has decided to give Rs 20 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased teachers," he added.
The meeting was attended by Madhusudhan Naik, Chairperson of the Karnataka Backwards Classes Commission.
