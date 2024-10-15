ETV Bharat / state

Darshan Allowed For Pilgrims Visiting Sabarimala Without Online Registration: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said government will ensure smooth access to pilgrims who visit Sabarimala without online booking.

Responding to a submission by CPI(M) leader V Joy in the Assembly, CM said all measures are being taken to ensure smooth darshan for Sabarimala pilgrims who had not made an online registration. Vijayan's statement came following a meeting under his chairmanship to discuss measures to facilitate the Sabarimala Mandala-Makara pilgrimage.

Earlier, the Kerala government had stated that darshan will be provided to pilgrims only through online registration, ending spot booking facilities, but the move had drawn a widespread protest. Today, the CM clarified that those who visit Sabarimala without online registration will also be provided darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple. The CM further told in the Assembly that the government intends to strengthen the virtual queue as well.

The CM said that a detailed planning was done in meetings with the Devaswom minister, Travancore Devaswom Board, police and district administration. Adequate steps have been taken to improve coordination between Travancore Devaswom Board, police and departments of forest, health, public works, fire and emergency services, legal metrology, disaster management, food and public distribution, irrigation, KSEB, KSRTC, BSNL, water authority and pollution control board to provide better facilities at Sannidhanam, Pamba and other resting places for all the pilgrims.

Ambulance facilities at Nilakkal and Pampa:

It has decided to provide ambulance services at Nilakkal and Pampa and start 12 emergency medical centres along the Karimala route in collaboration with the forest department and to ensure the services of cardiologists. The CM also informed that necessary steps have been taken to repair roads as well as provide facilities and ensure security of the devotees coming from other states on the Kanana paths.