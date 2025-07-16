ETV Bharat / state

Dark Web, VPN Make Bomb Threat Probe Challenging For Delhi Police

New Delhi: Bomb threats were received at Delhi schools and colleges for the last three consecutive days, keeping police on their toes. Senior officials say these threat emails were sent through encrypted networks, which made it very difficult to track their sources.

Cyber experts and senior officials of Delhi Police investigating the bomb threats said senders are using 'Virtual Private Network' (VPN) and the dark web. The dark web is usually not accessible through common search engines like Google and Bing. It is possible to access it only through special browsers.

A Delhi Police officer said traversing the dark web is like chasing a shadow in a room full of mirrors. As soon as you think you have found a clue, it disappears behind another layer of anonymity, he said.

In the last three days, 10 emails threatening to blow up nine schools in the national capital have been received. In February this year, a private school in the capital and a college of Delhi University received bomb threat emails. However, after a thorough search, nothing suspicious was found, officials declared those to be mere rumours.