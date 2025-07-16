Dark Web, VPN Make Bomb Threat Probe Challenging For Delhi Police

New Delhi: Bomb threats were received at Delhi schools and colleges for the last three consecutive days, keeping police on their toes. Senior officials say these threat emails were sent through encrypted networks, which made it very difficult to track their sources.
Cyber experts and senior officials of Delhi Police investigating the bomb threats said senders are using 'Virtual Private Network' (VPN) and the dark web. The dark web is usually not accessible through common search engines like Google and Bing. It is possible to access it only through special browsers.
A Delhi Police officer said traversing the dark web is like chasing a shadow in a room full of mirrors. As soon as you think you have found a clue, it disappears behind another layer of anonymity, he said.
In the last three days, 10 emails threatening to blow up nine schools in the national capital have been received. In February this year, a private school in the capital and a college of Delhi University received bomb threat emails. However, after a thorough search, nothing suspicious was found, officials declared those to be mere rumours.
Amid growing concerns over such threats, the Directorate of Education had issued a comprehensive 115-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in May to deal with bomb threats in schools.
According to police, all the emails received recently were similar, containing vague but threatening information, sent before school timings and often through international servers. The entire matter is under probe, they added.
Police have urged people not to panic over such threats and report suspicious activity immediately. Advisories in this regard are being issued periodically and interactive sessions are held in schools, guiding stakeholders on ways to deal with bomb threat emails and retain evidence to help in tracking the culprits.
Officials said that they are examining earlier cases where teams arrested accused for sending bomb threats to find out how those cases were solved.
