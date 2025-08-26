Darjeeling: The Victoria Falls Bridge, a magnificent 113-year-old concrete structure, stunningly beautiful - once stood as a symbol of Darjeeling's colonial-era innovation. Located just two kilometres from the heart of town, it was a tourist attraction as famous as the Darjeeling toy train, with visitors riding on horseback to witness the landmark location. Years of neglect have left this precious heritage site, also on the list of the West Bengal Heritage Commission, in a state of utter decay and disrepair.

In response to growing alarm over the bridge's condition, the Darjeeling Municipality has finally undertaken an initiative to revive and restore the structure. The hope is to rescue this piece of Darjeeling's history from the brink and restore its legacy for future generations. Two experts from Jadavpur University inspected the bridge on Saturday and Sunday to find out its condition. They said that in current condition, the life of this bridge is only five years. If it is repaired and renovated, its life can be increased by another 10 years.

Darjeeling's Victoria Falls Bridge: A Century-old Heritage On The Brink (ETV Bharat)

The bridge's historical significance is immense, both for its engineering marvel and also for its role as a lifeline in regional development. The bridge was a vital lifeline connecting Darjeeling to roughly 30 villages in farflung hilly terrains and the Sitrapong Tea Garden.

The 110-foot-long bridge, known locally as "Chiang Chiangge," was built in 1912 by George Patrick Robertson, the Darjeeling municipal engineer at the time. It was constructed with foreign technology over a 100-foot-deep cascading waterfall and is a prime example of an early Ferro-concrete arch bridge in Asia. Its unique semicircular structure is supported only at its ends, without any central pillars.

The bridge currently connects the Rajbari Basti, Bhakte Basti, Sidrapong and Dali areas with the Darjeeling Bazaar. On 24 October 2007, the state Heritage Commission declared the bridge as a heritage – at the same time, Rabindranath's residence Gairibas in Kalimpong was also given the heritage title.

The bridge was built as part of the infrastructure building by the British and for setting up the Sidrapong Hydel Project, said to be Asia's first hydroelectric power plant, which was inaugurated in 1897. Sidrapong village, about 12 km or 7.5 miles from Darjeeling town, used to be a tranquil place with lush green surroundings. The power station commissioned in 1897, played a crucial role in supplying electricity to Darjeeling town and its surrounding areas. The once-vibrant site has now fallen into decay. Government apathy has led to the once beautiful site turning into a garbage and sewage dumping ground now.

Now, water no longer flows under the bridge. Instead of water, there is only garbage and weeds. As the waterfall is covered with weeds and the bridge is in disrepair, tourists are not seen much in this area anymore. The bridge is gradually lost its appeal to tourists. Conservation experts from Jadavpur University have issued a grim warning: the bridge's current life is only five years. While repairs could extend its life by a decade, its ultimate survival is in jeopardy without serious intervention. The West Bengal government is yet to respond to the Jadavpur engineering team’s recommendations.

According to GTA sources, the old bridge will be renovated and made available for tourists to travel by the Darjeeling municipality. Plans have been made to build new bridge and make arrangements for vehicles to pass over that bridge. They expressed concern after seeing the external condition of the bridge.

Professor Samrat Sengupta, a member of the expert team, said, "Generally speaking, the bridge can last only five years if it is not repaired quickly. The observation report will be sent to the municipality within 15 days."

Birman Singh Bishwakarma, general secretary of Victoria Falls Protection Society, said, "The bridge and the area used to be known as a tourist destination since a hundred years ago. But due to lack of maintenance, it fell into disrepair. GTA has proposed to build a new bridge. Let's see what action is taken."