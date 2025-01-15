Darjeeling Zoo Sets Example By Creating Country's First Bio-Banking And Animal Museum

Darjeeling: The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park here, popularly known as Darjeeling Zoo has added a new feather to its cap. It has set an example by building the first bio-banking facility and animal museum in the country.

Under the Central Judiciary Authority, a biobank has been created in Darjeeling Zoo. Also, a museum has been set up. This bio-bank contains DNA, genome, and gametes of endangered and important species of animals. Samples of such parts will be collected and kept. There will be an opportunity to do research in future. Effects of climate change on animals, causes and effects of mutation of animals, and organisms research on various topics including diversity can be done using those samples. Besides, the bodies and skeletons of dead animals will be preserved in that museum, a senior Zoo official said.

Director of Darjeeling Zoo, Basraj Holi told ETV Bharat, "With the approval of the Central Forest Authority's Consortium of Forest Officers and the collaboration of State Forest Departments, this biobank has been created following international guidelines. This is the first zoo in the country to have created a Biobank and museum. In this biobank, samples of various animals are collected and will be preserved, which will be used in various research fields in future."

Kaustubh Choudhari, editor and animal expert of Salitari Nature and Adventure Foundation, said, "This is an extraordinary initiative of the forest department. The first biobank in the country is being set up in Darjeeling. This Bio-bank will be of immense use in the future. Important as well as almost extinct species Biodiversity of animals, their mutations, effects of climate, causes of extinction, cases of diseases research can be done."

It has been learned from Darjeeling Zoo sources that the Central Zoo has provided biobank samples. Research will be done in future with the approval of the authority. Samples can be stored in the biobank for at least 40 to 45 years. In the first phase, about 20 specimens of nine species have been preserved. Besides, body parts and skeletons of various mountain species have also been preserved in the museum, sources added.

Along with the zoo, the museum has also been opened for tourists. There are about 19 animals of Darjeeling Zoo species, which includes animals like Red Panda, Snow Leopard, Siberian Tiger. The zoo has already started the work of preserving the DNA, genome and gametes of those animals, sources added.