Darjeeling MP Warns Mamata Banerjee Of Agitation If Tea Land Is Used For Other Purposes

Kolkata: BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing 30 percent of unused tea garden land for commercial activities and warned of a massive protest by raising the Singur-Nandigram land agitation issue.

Bista met Governor CV Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. Later, he said that he has sent letters to several departments including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Nandigram-Singur involved 1000 acres of land but here, there is more than one lakh acre of land. If the Chief Minister goes against the people of Darjeeling and tea gardens and insists on her decision, she will be responsible for the consequences," he said.

The MP, who held an hourlong meeting with the Governor, said, "North Bengal is facing a serious problem during Mamata Banerjee's tenure. Over one acre of tea garden land is being given away to the industrialists. The quantum of land is more than that of Singur and Nandigram. From 1955 till today, unused land in the tea garden area has not been recovered."

According to Bista, if tea garden land is used for any other purpose then the approval of the Tea Board is required but here, CM has announced handing over the unused land to industrialists. "I spoke to the Governor today and he has assured me of appropriate action by considering legal and constitutional aspects," he added.

"Darjeeling was a part of Sikkim. The British took a lease from Sikkim. After independence, it became a part of West Bengal. So Mamata Banerjee has no right," he added.