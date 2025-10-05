ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling Rains: 15 Killed In Landslides, Bridge Collapse; PM Modi Says Situation Being Closely Monitored

Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kurseong town in Darjeeling, said, "Five bodies have been recovered from the landslide in Mirik. Two more bodies were recovered in the morning. Four more deaths have been reported in Sukhia. The rains have eased in the afternoon, so the rescue operation is going on in full swing. The road from Siliguri to Darjeeling to Rohini is closed at several places due to landslides. The road to Dilaram is also closed. The landslide in Mirik is terrible. Rescue operations are underway there, too."

According to Darjeeling district administration sources, eleven people have died in landslides in Miri where a major bridge collapsed due to floods and landslides. Four people died due to landslides in Sukhia. The Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rains across the hills and plains of North Bengal.

Incessant rains wreaked havoc in North Bengal triggering a major landslide near one of the hill slopes on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, and disrupting vehicular movement and communication links to several nearby areas.

Darjeeling: At least 15 people were killed in landslides and a bridge collapse triggered by incessant rainfall and flooding in the Darjeeling subdivision of West Bengal on Saturday.

Officials fear the death toll may increase as several people are still missing.

Landslides in Darjeeling (ETV Bharat)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives in Darjeeling. In a post on X, the PM said the situation was being closely monitored and the centre was committed to providing all possible assitance.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

On Saturday night, trees fell on National Highway No. 10 near Sevak, blocking traffic. Then, due to landslides at various places due to incessant rains, National Highway No. 10 was completely closed. Communication between Siliguri and Mirik was cut off after the iron bridge in Dudiya collapsed. Along with this, a landslide occurred near Dilaram on the Siliguri-Darjeeling road. Rohini Road was also severely damaged. The Pulbazar bridge was also damaged, cutting off communication with Bijanbari and the surrounding areas.

A vehicle damaged in the landslides in Darjeeling. (PTI)

Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, said, "GTA's disaster department is working actively. We have asked the people in danger to inform the panchayat members, GTA officials, and public representatives. At least 15 people have been reported dead in the landslides. We have been ordered to keep children and women safe. Mirik's BDO, SDO, municipality, and others are working from the ground."

Roads blocked due to landslides in Darjeeling. (ETV Bharat)

Rescue operations are being hampered due to incessant rains. In addition, the water level of the Teesta has increased. On the other hand, keeping in mind the current situation, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has decided to close Tiger Hill, Rock Garden, and other tourist spots in Darjeeling in the interest of public safety. Tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to these places until further instructions.

A damaged road in Darjeeling. (PTI)

Officials from the state disaster management department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue efforts.

Roads blocked due to landslides in Darjeeling. (ETV Bharat)

Heavy rainfall since Friday night has led to multiple reports of soil erosion and minor landslides across the hills, affecting road connectivity in several parts of Darjeeling and Mirik. "The terrain is slippery and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," officials said.