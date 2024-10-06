ETV Bharat / state

Army’s Daredevils Wow Raipur Crowd With Daring Stunts

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Indian Army's famous Daredevils team enthralled the audience in Raipur with their spectacular stunts, symbolizing bravery and integrity.

The show was a part of the two-day grand military exhibition at the Science College ground in the capital city, which attracted a huge crowd. The event displayed high-tech military gadgets and armaments, including tanks, rocket launchers and other machinery.

Daredevils Steal The Show

The Daredevils team, which is famous for their bold stunts, gripped the audience with their synchronized bike display and a signature stunt in which eight soldiers rode a single bike and transverse flames without fear.

Behind The Scene

Some of the team members, who spoke told ETV Bharat spoke revealed that their expertise was honed through constant practice.