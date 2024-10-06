Army’s Daredevils Wow Raipur Crowd With Daring Stunts

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Indian Army's famous Daredevils team enthralled the audience in Raipur with their spectacular stunts, symbolizing bravery and integrity.
The show was a part of the two-day grand military exhibition at the Science College ground in the capital city, which attracted a huge crowd. The event displayed high-tech military gadgets and armaments, including tanks, rocket launchers and other machinery.
Daredevils Steal The Show
The Daredevils team, which is famous for their bold stunts, gripped the audience with their synchronized bike display and a signature stunt in which eight soldiers rode a single bike and transverse flames without fear.
Behind The Scene
Some of the team members, who spoke told ETV Bharat spoke revealed that their expertise was honed through constant practice.
Based in Jabalpur since 1935, the 35-member team has performed globally. They say the secret behind their energy and fearless performance was "constant practice" and "mental balance."
“All of us are experts in one of the other fields of stunts. We always focus on practice. Even if we go to a show somewhere, we continue our practice there too,” said a member.
“To show such amazing feats, one has to be very strong mentally so keeping the mental balance is equally important,” he said.
Despite past accidents and injuries, the team's courage remains unwavering. They use unmodified bikes, relying on skill and mental strength.
The Daredevils have received numerous awards for their performances, inspiring youth to join the army.
Meanwhile, the team members praised the Raipur people for their friendly nature and exceptional hospitality.
