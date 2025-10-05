ETV Bharat / state

Can RJD Hold On To Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency This Time Too?

File photo of RJD's Lalit Yadav ( ETV Bharat )

Published : October 5, 2025

Darbhanga: The Darbhanga Rural Assembly constituency is a vital seat from North Bihar and is quite signoficant for political parties during elections. The constituency is one of the 10 in Darbhanga district and includes entire Manigachi Block and 17 gram panchayats of Darbhanga Sadar block. The seat has been a stonghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which has been holding on to it for quite some time. RJD has been reigning from the constituency since 2000. The constituency was formed after delimitation 2010 and is a general category seat. It has been with Lalit Yadav of RJD since 2010 and the party is most likely to bet on him this time too. The Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency was established in 1977. It was initially reserved for Scheduled Caste categroy but after the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, the seat was converted into general category in 2010. The change in the seat's reservation status has not had any significant impact on the supremacy of the RJD from the area. Lalit Yadav at an iftar party (ETV Bharat)