Can RJD Hold On To Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency This Time Too?
The seat has been a stonghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal which has been reigning from the constituency since 2000.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Darbhanga: The Darbhanga Rural Assembly constituency is a vital seat from North Bihar and is quite signoficant for political parties during elections.
The constituency is one of the 10 in Darbhanga district and includes entire Manigachi Block and 17 gram panchayats of Darbhanga Sadar block. The seat has been a stonghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which has been holding on to it for quite some time.
RJD has been reigning from the constituency since 2000. The constituency was formed after delimitation 2010 and is a general category seat. It has been with Lalit Yadav of RJD since 2010 and the party is most likely to bet on him this time too.
The Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency was established in 1977. It was initially reserved for Scheduled Caste categroy but after the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, the seat was converted into general category in 2010. The change in the seat's reservation status has not had any significant impact on the supremacy of the RJD from the area.
Pitambar Paswan from RJD had won both the 2000 and 2005 elections from the constituency while Lalit Kumar Yadav has been elected MLA from the seat for three consecutive terms since 2010. Earlier, Janata Party and Janata Dal had won the seat twice in 1977, 1980, 1990 and 1995. Congress had managed to win the seat only once in 1985.
Although RJD retained the seat in the 2020 Assembly elections, the margin of victory was narrow. Lalit got 64,929 votes, while JDU's Faraz Fatmi managed 62,788. LJP's Pradeep Kumar Thakur got 17,605 votes. If Chirag Paswan had remained in the NDA and the alliance's votes had not been scattered, the results could have been different.
While Lalit's candidature from RJD is almost certain, it is speculated that he may field his son from the seat this elections. However, after the return of JD (U) candidate Faraz Fatimi to RJD in 2020, NDA's candidate from the seat remains shrouded in uncertainty.
It is speculated that the wife of JD (U)'s National Executive President Sanjay Jha can be fielded from the seat. Apart from this, the district general secretary of JDU Chandan Jaiswal is also keen to contest the polls.
There are a total of 2,88,16 registered voters in Darbhanga rural area, of which 1,52,821 are male and 1,35,994 female. The seat has only one third gender voter. In terms of caste equation, there are around 61,800 (21.25%) Scheduled Castes and around 65,100 (22.39%) Muslim voters in the constituency.
The social and political structure of the region is still influenced by its Dalit voter base and agrarian economy, especially in Manigachi block. The issues prevailing in the constituency are road connectivity, irrigation, power supply and enrollment rate in schools.
