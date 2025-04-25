Youth Nabbed For Pro-Pakistan Comment Brought To Bihar, Police Probing Terror Connection

Darbhanga: Days after a youth was arrested from Bokaro for posting a thank you message for Pakistan after the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, police are investigating whether he has links with any terror outfit.

The accused, Naushad Kashmiri is a resident of Darbhanga and was arrested from Bokaro a couple of days back. He was arrested after CP Singh, a BJP MLA from Ranchi shared a post on X posted by Hindutva Knight which stated, "This Ulema leader of Bokaro @MNQUASMIMD is thanking Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack. He has also posted anti-Hindu posts and has been involved in cow slaughter". Singh demanded stringent action against Naushad.

Singh said SP, Bokaro was informed of the matter. "I expect that cognizance would be taken in the matter. "Naushad's post is a mentality which is a threat to India". When Jharkhand police questioned Naushad, he said that he is a resident of Shobhan Shakarpur under Simri police station in ​​Darbhanga. During interrogation, he told that his father Mohammad Wasim was working in Bokaro Steel Plant. Naushad was arrested from Millatnagar under Balidih police station in ​​Bokaro and was brought to Darbhanga on Thursday.

Naushad Kashmiri's house at his village in Darbhanga (ETV Bharat)

"A complaint was received about the post on social media. A youth has been arrested and questioned in the matter. FIR has been registered and further action is being taken. Police are searching his social media accounts," said Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan. A passport was recovered from Naushad and police are now investigating whether he was involved in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam.

On being asked about Naushad, residents of hos village said he had been living in Bokaro. "His family has nothing to do with the village. He does not even come here. His house is lying in a dilapidated state," said a villager.