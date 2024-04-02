Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Updated : Apr 2, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. In this seat, National Conference fielded its candidate Mian Altaf while PDP and BJP are yet to announced their nominees.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Former Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the upcoming parliament elections from Anantnag-Rajouri seat against National Conference.

"The core committee of the party met today and decided that Azad Sahib will be our party candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat," Taj Mohidudin, senior leader of DPAP, said in a press conference in Srinagar. About the remaining seats of Srinagar, Baramulla and Jammu, the party will take a decision after further deliberations.

Azad, who left Congress in 2022 and floated his own party, DPAP, will be in direct contest against National Conference candidate Mian Altaf in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. He unsuccessfully contested in the 2014 elections. After ending his decades-old relationship with the grand old party, Azad had travelled extensively in the state and addressed hundreds of public meetings.

PDP and BJP are yet to announce their candidates on Anantnag-Rajouri seat. PDP is likely to field Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, which was carved out after delimitation of 2022. If Mehbooba Mufti enters the poll fray, it is expected to become a triangular contest in Anantnag-Rajouri in the current parliamentary election.

Earlier, there were reports that Azad will form an alliance with Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari, but sources said the alliance could not materialise as Apni Party wanted to field their candidate on Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Anantnag-Rajouri seat is slated for polling on May 7, while voting in Srinagar and Baramulla will be held on May 13 and May 20 respectively.

Read More

  1. 'He Was In Rajya Sabha For 12 Years Because Of Us': Omar Abdullah On Ghulam Azad's Criticism Of NC
Last Updated :Apr 2, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.