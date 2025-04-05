ETV Bharat / state

30 Injured As Pickup Van Overturns In Chhattisgarh

The mishap occurred in the jurisdiction of Kuakonda police station.

30 Injured As Pickup Van Overturns In Chhattisgarh
Locals gathered at the spot where a pickup van met with an accident in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025

Dantewada: At least 30 people were injured after a pickup van carrying them overturned in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the mishap occurred when the locals were on their way to Dantewada to attend the concluding ceremony of the Bastar Pandum 2025 programme, which was to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, other ministers and local MLAs.

Police said that six of the injured are in critical condition and the mishap took place in the jurisdiction of Kuakonda police station. Additional Superintendent of Police RK Barman said that the injured were rushed to the local government hospital and those in serious condition are being referred to a hospital in Jagdalpur. He also said that the injured were residents of the Potali area of Dantewada district, which is affected by Naxalism.

It is also understood that one of the injured sustained serious injuries on his hand after the mishap. The programme was to be held at High School Ground in Dantewada and so locals were being taken from pickup vans to attend the programme.

The state government has not announced any compensation to the injured.

