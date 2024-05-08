'Welcome To Great, Green and Trashy New Delhi': Danish Ambassador Flags Rubbish Dumped Outside Denmark Embassy

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment for the Delhi administration, Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, on Wednesday highlighted the issue of garbage being dumped outside the Danish and Greek embassies in the posh Chanakyapuri area of the national capital.

Svane shared a video on X in which he himself was seen taking a dig at the administration over its failure to ensure cleanliness in the surroundings. “Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this…”, he captioned the vide. The ambassador tagged the official accounts of the Danish Embassy in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

In the video, Ambassador Svane can be heard saying: "Welcome to great, green and trashy New Delhi. Here we have the Danish embassy and we have the Greek embassy over there." Svane then points to the plastic waste and construction debris on the road in between the two embassies. “This is supposed to be the service lane in between but people are just dumping and doing whatever they like over here.”

By the end of the video, Svane says, "I hope somebody will listen to this and take action. No more nice words! Just action, my friends. Dhanyavaad!"

Earlier on March 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had also highlighted the civic misery in the national capital sharing pictures on his social media platform X

In a series of posts, Saxena not only highlighted the civic woes of the city but said that it was his duty to highlight the issues of the people before the state's Chief Minister.

"Being the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, it is my constitutional responsibility and duty to highlight the issues of the people before the Chief Minister of my government and draw your attention towards the problems being faced by the people of Delhi," the Delhi LG posted on X.