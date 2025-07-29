ETV Bharat / state

Dangerous Trend Emerges In Hyderabad, Gangs Now Swapping Drugs To Cut Costs

Hyderabad: A dangerous and worrying trend has now emerged in Hyderabad, in which drug traffickers are swapping contraband among themselves like in a barter system, to save money, avoid too much travel and reduce chances of getting caught by police. The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) stumbled upon this new tactic during a recent crackdown on an international drug racket.

Sample this conversation: "Where are you? Mumbai? Bring some cocaine. I will give you MDMA in return."

This is the kind of chat drug suppliers and addicts are having before exchanging narcotics in cities like Mumbai, Goa and Pune. Instead of sourcing different drugs separately, each person brings to the table one type of drug like cocaine, MDMA or LSD, and then they swap among themselves. Later, they share the profits. it is considerably cheaper and more efficient for them, officials said while narrating the latest modus operandi.

One of the accused, an IT employee from Hyderabad who was recently caught by officials, was found trading drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh a year. In another case, a man arrested in Kompally was found to have direct connections with a drug kingpin in Goa.

Drugs like cocaine, heroin, LSD, ecstasy and even Ocean Ganja (OG) are making their way into India through sea and air routes, mostly arriving in Mumbai. These operations are being run by Nigerian masterminds, who control the network from abroad. Once a person places an order on WhatsApp, a Nigerian handler alerts a local supplier in Mumbai. This person then assigns a courier to deliver the drugs to a chosen spot. This way, the buyer and seller never meet or even know each other, keeping the whole process anonymous.