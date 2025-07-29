ETV Bharat / state

Dangerous Dangling Wires: Haridwar Stampede Puts Project To Shift Overhead Power Cables Underground Under Scanner

Haridwar: The recent death of eight devotees during a stampede on the Mansa Devi temple road in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has raised questions over the execution of a project to shift overhead electric cables underground despite the expenditure in crores.

The stampede broke out on the morning of 27 July in which 30 people were also injured. According to eyewitnesses, chaos broke out after rumors about a live wire on the road. The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Dangerous Dangling Wires Despite Spending Crores

The fatal stampede has brought the dangling power transmission lines in Haridwar into limelight.

Dangling overhead power lines in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar is the second city in the country, where more than Rs 300 crore has been spent to lay electric cables and other wires underground under a centrally sponsored scheme.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, many big ticket projects were dedicated to the religious places of the country with the Haridwar beautification project being one of them. Under the project which started in 2016, the overhead power lines were to be laid underground for the safety of people.

The scheme was started with an initial project cost of Rs 133 crore. But by the time the scheme was completed, the central government had spent Rs 388.49 crore on the project executed by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL).

Dangling overhead power lines in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

Overhead Wires Despite Project 'Completion'