Dangerous Dangling Wires: Haridwar Stampede Puts Project To Shift Overhead Power Cables Underground Under Scanner

Haridwar: The recent death of eight devotees during a stampede on the Mansa Devi temple road in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has raised questions over the execution of a project to shift overhead electric cables underground despite the expenditure in crores.
The stampede broke out on the morning of 27 July in which 30 people were also injured. According to eyewitnesses, chaos broke out after rumors about a live wire on the road. The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
Dangerous Dangling Wires Despite Spending Crores
The fatal stampede has brought the dangling power transmission lines in Haridwar into limelight.
Haridwar is the second city in the country, where more than Rs 300 crore has been spent to lay electric cables and other wires underground under a centrally sponsored scheme.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, many big ticket projects were dedicated to the religious places of the country with the Haridwar beautification project being one of them. Under the project which started in 2016, the overhead power lines were to be laid underground for the safety of people.
The scheme was started with an initial project cost of Rs 133 crore. But by the time the scheme was completed, the central government had spent Rs 388.49 crore on the project executed by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL).
Overhead Wires Despite Project 'Completion'
In the year 2021, the Uttarakhand government also organized an event on the “successful completion” of this scheme. Still, a network of overhead electric wires line the road leading to Har Ki Pauri, the main market of Haridwar raising questions over the execution of the scheme. The dangling power lines pose risk for commuters leaving them vulnerable to mishaps.
ETV Bharat reporter found a network of live wires at Ranipur turn in Haridwar even as bunches of wires are dangling above the divider. From Ranipur turn to Balmiki Chowk in Haridwar, power and telecom wires are hanging on poles at many places.
Vijay Bansal, a local trader from Haridwar said that a mere shower or winds trigger sparks in the transmission lines leaving life and property at risk.
Another trader Jitendra at Vishnu Ghat said that lakhs of devotees go to Har Ki Pauri and other ghats through the route during various fairs held in Haridwar.
“During rainy days, swamp-like conditions are created on this route. Many times sparks are seen coming out of the power lines”.
Despite laying all the electricity wires underground in upper Haridwar, old electricity poles still line the road from Har Ki Pauri to Lal Tarapur Railway Station and Ranipur Mor leaving them vulnerable to dangerous falls.
Mahesh, who runs a hotel in the area, said that the pole in front of his hotel has become completely dilapidated, but was not being removed despite repeated pleas to the local authorities.
“But the department is saying it will cost Rs 40,000 to remove the pole,” he said.
40 Percent Work Incomplete, Alleges Local MLA
Haridwar Nagar MLA, Madan Kaushik claimed that 40 percent work on the project was incomplete saying overhead power lines had not been shifted underground in the main market of the city which includes the route from Bhalla Road to Har Ki Pauri.
“The entire budget has been spent. But, it can be assumed that 40 percent of the work of this scheme is still left,” Kaushik said.
ETV Bharat tried to contact UPCL MD Anil Yadav on the matter, but he declined repeated calls by the reporter. Haridwar District Magistrate, Mayur Dixit said he will seek the status of the project from concerned officials.
Read More: