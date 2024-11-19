ETV Bharat / state

Dangerous AQI: After Delhi, UP Dists Suspend Physical Classes Till Further Notice

After being reprimanded by the Supreme Court, the Delhi government ordered the suspension of all physical classes till Class IX and shifting to online mode.

Etv Bharat
The prevailing fog conditions affected vehiclur movement (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Meerut: Considering the rising pollution level, the administrations of Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr have ordered the suspension of physical classes in schools till further orders. This follows the closure of schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

After being reprimanded by the Supreme Court, the Delhi government ordered the suspension of all physical classes till Class IX and shifting to online mode.

Meerut DM Deepak Meena issued orders for the suspension of physical classes from Classes I to XII as the AQI index deteriorated to a dangerous level on Monday.

Meena said on the orders of the Supreme Court and the government regarding the increasing pollution, it has been decided to close all the schools in the district till further orders. At the same time, orders have been issued by the DMs of Baghpat, Hapur and Bulandshahr to close the schools.

Meena said online classes will be conducted during the closure period while GRAP-IV has been implemented to control pollution in Meerut. He has directed the basic education officers and district school inspectors of the concerned departments to strictly implement the order.

Due to the prevailing fog conditions in Western Uttar Pradesh, the air pollution level reached the season's worst on Monday, affecting vehicular movements. The AQI crossed 400 in Meerut.

Also Read:

  1. Gujarat: 6 Including 3 Children Killed As Van Hits Parked Truck In Bharuch
  2. As Delhi Breathes Poison, Doctors Warn: 'Don't Leave House Unless It Is An Emergency'

Meerut: Considering the rising pollution level, the administrations of Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr have ordered the suspension of physical classes in schools till further orders. This follows the closure of schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

After being reprimanded by the Supreme Court, the Delhi government ordered the suspension of all physical classes till Class IX and shifting to online mode.

Meerut DM Deepak Meena issued orders for the suspension of physical classes from Classes I to XII as the AQI index deteriorated to a dangerous level on Monday.

Meena said on the orders of the Supreme Court and the government regarding the increasing pollution, it has been decided to close all the schools in the district till further orders. At the same time, orders have been issued by the DMs of Baghpat, Hapur and Bulandshahr to close the schools.

Meena said online classes will be conducted during the closure period while GRAP-IV has been implemented to control pollution in Meerut. He has directed the basic education officers and district school inspectors of the concerned departments to strictly implement the order.

Due to the prevailing fog conditions in Western Uttar Pradesh, the air pollution level reached the season's worst on Monday, affecting vehicular movements. The AQI crossed 400 in Meerut.

Also Read:

  1. Gujarat: 6 Including 3 Children Killed As Van Hits Parked Truck In Bharuch
  2. As Delhi Breathes Poison, Doctors Warn: 'Don't Leave House Unless It Is An Emergency'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POOR AQI LEVELALARMING AIR POLLUTION LEVELSUPREME COURTWESTERN UTTAR PRADESHSUSPENSION OF CLASSES IN UP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.