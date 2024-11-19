Dangerous AQI: After Delhi, UP Dists Suspend Physical Classes Till Further Notice

Meerut: Considering the rising pollution level, the administrations of Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr have ordered the suspension of physical classes in schools till further orders. This follows the closure of schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

After being reprimanded by the Supreme Court, the Delhi government ordered the suspension of all physical classes till Class IX and shifting to online mode.

Meerut DM Deepak Meena issued orders for the suspension of physical classes from Classes I to XII as the AQI index deteriorated to a dangerous level on Monday.

Meena said on the orders of the Supreme Court and the government regarding the increasing pollution, it has been decided to close all the schools in the district till further orders. At the same time, orders have been issued by the DMs of Baghpat, Hapur and Bulandshahr to close the schools.

Meena said online classes will be conducted during the closure period while GRAP-IV has been implemented to control pollution in Meerut. He has directed the basic education officers and district school inspectors of the concerned departments to strictly implement the order.

Due to the prevailing fog conditions in Western Uttar Pradesh, the air pollution level reached the season's worst on Monday, affecting vehicular movements. The AQI crossed 400 in Meerut.