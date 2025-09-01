Yamunanagar Residents Risk Lives To Collect Wood Flowing From Upper Reaches Of Yamuna River

Yamunanagar: Despite warnings by the police and Irrigation Department, residents of Yamunanagar in Haryana are risking their lives in the downstream of ​​Hathinikund barrage to recover timber flowing from hilly areas in Yamuna river.

The Yamuna river is in spate due to heavy rains and a lot of debris and wood are flowing down from the hilly areas. Whenever there is flood in Yamuna river, locals gather at the barrage to recover firewood.

Police station in-charge Nar Singh said attempts are being made to keep people away from the barrage. "Administration and police teams are patrolling the bank of the river to prevent any untoward incident. On August 18, a person from Uttar Pradesh was swept away while he was trying to collect timber near the barrage. He was rescued after several hours of struggle from around two kilometers away," he said.

Officials said alarm bells have been sounded as water in Hathinikund barrage in Yamunanagar has reached the danger level. Over 3 lakh cusecs of water is being diverted towards Delhi. As incessant rains continue in the mountains, the water level is likely to increase further, they said.

The catchment areas of the Yamuna River in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh continue to cause landslides due to torrential rains. The river is flowing above the mini-flood level since late on Sunday night. The water level at Hathinikund barrage was 1.65 lakh cusecs at 4 am on Monday. It went up to 2.10 lakh cusecs at 5 am, 2.38 cusecs at 7 am and 3.23 lakh cusecs at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, with the Yamuna in spate, the administration has sounded alarm for people residing in low-lying areas through social media groups.

Irrigation department official Vijay Garg said, "The water level is being monitored and the administration is being informed every hour. A mini flood is declared when 1 lakh cusecs of water is recorded at Hathinikund barrage in Yamuna. A flood is declared when 2.5 lakh cusecs of water is recorded, which becomes dangerous for the low-lying areas".