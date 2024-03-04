Damage Caused to Public Property To Be Paid by Miscreants Themselves: Uttarakhand Cabinet

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Monday decided that offenders who damage public property will have to pay for the losses themselves and a special claims tribunal will be set up for recovering the money.

The decision comes a month after violence broke out over demolition of an unauthorised madrassa in Banbhoolpura area in Haldwani. The incident claimed six lives and left over 100 people injured. Several vehicles were vandalised and the local police station was set ablaze.

The state cabinet has given approval to the proposal for amending the Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Act and to bring an ordinance to set up a tribunal under the state home department for recovering the money from miscreants for damage caused to public property.

This apart, eight important proposals were also approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said the proposed special tribunal is aimed at curbing incidents of unrest and violence in the state. If damage is caused to public property during any untoward incident then the money would be recovered from the offenders, Raturi said.

Among the proposals approved at the meeting include a change in rules by finance department for officers getting promoted to Assistant Accounts Officers and nod for naming the Joint Director Mining and Joint Director Geology of the Industrial Development Department as Joint Directors.

The state government has adopted the post-class 10 scholarship scheme that is given to SC students by the central government in the social welfare department. Scholarship rates have been increased under scheme.

The cabinet approved the proposal of amending the housing policy under which, the state government has increased the assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh to beneficiaries.

Also, a nod was given for appointment of child and general counsellors in four districts namely Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar under the justice department.

The committee formed in higher education department will review the Cabinet's ban on the recruitment process in non-government schools under the secondary education department and submit its report.