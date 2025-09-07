Protest Over Balrampur Dam Collapse, Adequate Compensation Sought For Victims' Families
The demonstrators included members of Kherwar Samaj and Congress whose leaders said the dam collapse was caused due to negligence of officials.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
Balrampur: People who lost their near and dear ones to Lutti dam collapse in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district staged a protest on Sunday seeking adequate compensation.
The demonstrators included members of Kherwar Samaj and Congress whose leaders said the dam collapse was caused due to negligence of officials. The Lutti dam collapsed on September 2 in Vishram Nagar village. While seven villagers sleeping in a house were swept away, the bodies of six have been retrieved.
The dam collapsed also caused damaged to farmland. Balrampur Congress district president KP Singhdev said the Executive Engineer and SDO of the Irrigation department must be suspended immediately and compensation of Rs 10 lakh each given to the deceaseds' families. The next of the kin of the deceased must also be given jobs, he said.
Singhdev said the incident was caused by negligence of officials and employees of the Irrigation department. He said state minister Ramvichar Netam gave out Rs 5,000 ex-gratia to the deceased's kin which is grossly inadequate.
Amit Singh, a leader of Kherwar Samaj said the houses destroyed due to the dam collapse should be built within three days. SDM Abhishek Gupta arrived at the protest site and accepted a memorandum of the agitators following which the protest was lifted.
