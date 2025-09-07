ETV Bharat / state

Protest Over Balrampur Dam Collapse, Adequate Compensation Sought For Victims' Families

Balrampur: People who lost their near and dear ones to Lutti dam collapse in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district staged a protest on Sunday seeking adequate compensation.

The demonstrators included members of Kherwar Samaj and Congress whose leaders said the dam collapse was caused due to negligence of officials. The Lutti dam collapsed on September 2 in Vishram Nagar village. While seven villagers sleeping in a house were swept away, the bodies of six have been retrieved.

The dam collapsed also caused damaged to farmland. Balrampur Congress district president KP Singhdev said the Executive Engineer and SDO of the Irrigation department must be suspended immediately and compensation of Rs 10 lakh each given to the deceaseds' families. The next of the kin of the deceased must also be given jobs, he said.