Dallewal Not Detained, Punjab Govt Tells High Court

Chandigarh: Senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is not being detained but admitted in a Patiala hospital, according to his own wish, the Punjab government submitted before the high court on Monday.

Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Friday issued a notice to the state government to file a reply and a status report on the fasting farmer leader's alleged detention.

The government informed the high court that the senior farmer leader was admitted in a private hospital in Patiala "as per his own wish as he has opted for hospitalisation, keeping in view his health condition" and added that he was free to leave.

A petition had been filed by a Hoshiarpur resident seeking Dallewal's release from "illegal detention" of police. The high court had issued the notice to the Punjab government on a habeas corpus filed for the farmer leader.

Dallewal is a leader of the joint forum of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The petitioner had contended that the alleged detention violated his fundamental rights under Article 21 and Article 22 "as no formal arrest procedures or charges were followed".

As the matter came up for hearing before the high court on Monday, the Punjab Police submitted that Dallewal had not been detained. The reply by way of an affidavit was filed on behalf of the state.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the respondents (state) were not allowing Dallewal's family members to meet him in the hospital. He requested that direction be issued for arranging a meeting of Dallewal with his family members on the hospital premises.

"At this stage, learned state counsel has submitted that as per the orders of the Hon'ble apex court, the state is responsible for medical care of the alleged detenue," the high court said in its order.

"It has no objection in meeting the family members of the detenue in the hospital premises. Keeping in view the request of the counsel for the petitioner, the respondents are directed to ensure a meeting of the family members of the alleged detenue in the hospital premises without any hindrance either from the side of respondents or the hospital authorities, however, by observing the protocol of the concerned hospital," it ordered.

Justice Manisha Batra passed the order while hearing the habeas corpus. Gurmohan Preet Singh, a counsel representing Dallewal, said they contended before the high court that the authorities were not allowing his family to visit him.