Dalits, Women Completely Unsafe Under BJP Rule: Rahul Gandhi On Minor Girl's Rape In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the ruling-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged rape of an 11-year-old Dalit girl and demanded strict action against the culprit.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi claimed such crimes were "happening continuously" in the state due to the BJP's "anti-Dalit and anti-women mindset".

The deaf-and-mute girl went missing on Tuesday and was found in a field the next morning. She was bleeding from her private parts, and there were bite marks on her body. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be critical.

"The brutality and cruelty inflicted on an 11-year-old Dalit girl in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely shameful and shocking. Such crimes happening continuously in UP clearly prove that Dalits, and especially daughters, are completely unsafe under the BJP government.

"As a result of the BJP's anti-Dalit and anti-women mindset, criminals have no fear of the law, and victims are helpless! Till when will the daughters of Uttar Pradesh continue to be victims of such brutality?" Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.